XRL services will be reviewed

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation will study areas that need improvement after the commissioning of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today, following media enquiries about the arrangement for checked baggage.

He said the express rail link is a new mode of transportation and it will take time to make the necessary adjustments.

The MTR corporation and the Transport & Housing Bureau are responsible for improving the XRL’s services, he added.

In response to the United Kingdom Foreign & Commonwealth Office’s recent report on Hong Kong, Mr Cheung said foreign governments should not interfere in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

While the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to freedom of speech, he reiterated that such freedom is not absolute and has to be exercised in accordance with the law.