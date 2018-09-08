Delegation continues bay area visit

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (front row, tenth left) and District Council chairpersons and vice chairpersons visit the Guangdong Museum.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah and a delegation of District Council chairpersons and vice chairpersons continued their visit to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area today.

In the morning, the delegation visited the Guangzhou Tianhe Hong Kong & Macau Youth Association, which provides services for Hong Kong and Macau youths who wish to study, work or start a business in the district.

They also visited the Guangdong Museum to learn about its design and tour the exhibits.

In the afternoon, the delegation toured Nansha Port and visited the CloudWalk Technology company to learn about its face recognition technology.

They then moved on to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Technology Exhibition & Exchange Centre in Foshan, which provides an ideal working environment for new businesses.

Mr Lau said he hopes the visit would bring inspiration and new perspectives to the District Council chairpersons and vice chairpersons to apply in their district work.

The delegation will also visit Lingnan Tiandi to learn about heritage conservation and old town revitalisation.

They will visit Zhongshan and Zhuhai tomorrow, before returning to Hong Kong.