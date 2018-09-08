InvestHK seminar held

Invest Hong Kong hosted a round table at the 20th China International Fair for Investment & Trade today in Xiamen, Fujian Province.

The event appealed to Mainland enterprises to make use of Hong Kong to expand overseas amid the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

Speaking at the event, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan said the Central People's Government supports Hong Kong's role in advancing the Belt & Road Initiative.

Last year, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government signed an arrangement with the National Development & Reform Commission to advance Hong Kong’s full participation in and contribution to the Belt & Road Initiative.

It helps strengthen Hong Kong's position as an international financial, maritime and trade centre, and reinforces partnership between the Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises, Mr Chan added.

It is the 17th consecutive year that InvestHK has exhibited in the Hong Kong Pavilion at the China International Fair for Investment & Trade.

The exhibition showcases a wide spectrum of Hong Kong services and how the city can assist Mainland companies in expanding their overseas operations through its business and trade platform.