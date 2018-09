Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng will visit Beijing and Korea from September 9 to 11.

In Beijing, she will attend the Tsinghua World Forum on the Rule of Law, where she will deliver a speech and participate in panel discussions.

Ms Cheng will then fly to Incheon, Korea, in the evening on September 9 to attend the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Inter-sessional Regional Meeting on Investor-State Dispute Settlement Reform.