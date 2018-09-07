Lau Kong-wah starts bay area visit

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (right) tours the Museum of Guangzhou Asian Games & Guangzhou Asian Para Games.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah and a delegation of District Council chairpersons and vice chairpersons began their three-day visit to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area today.

In Guangzhou, the delegation joined a seminar hosted by the Guangdong Development & Reform Commission and learned about the development and planning of the bay area.

Mr Lau and the delegation visited the Guangzhou Transport Information & Control Centre to learn about its operation and traffic monitoring and management platform.

They then visited Tianhe Sports Centre and the Museum of Guangzhou Asian Games & Guangzhou Asian Para Games.

They were briefed on the public service platform Quntitong, which provides venue booking, updates on sports activities and games, online maps and health management, and also toured the Beijing Street Yanyunxi Community and the family service centre there.

Afterwards, they attended a dinner reception hosted by Guangdong Provincial Government officials.

Speaking at the dinner, Mr Lau said the delegation hoped to learn more about the community planning and infrastructure developments of each city.

He said the visit would enable the District Council chairpersons and vice chairpersons to boost Hong Kong district communities’ involvement and understanding in the development of the bay area.

The delegation will leave for Foshan tomorrow afternoon.