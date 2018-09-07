Health chief visits Seoul

Prof Chan (second left) visits the decoction room of the National Rehabilitation Center.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan meets Vice Minister of Health & Welfare of Korea Kwon Deok-cheol in Seoul.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan met Vice Minister of Health & Welfare of Korea Kwon Deok-cheol during a visit to Seoul today.

Prof Chan exchanged views with Mr Kwon on medical and healthcare issues.

She also briefed him about the planning and construction of the first Chinese medicine hospital in Hong Kong.

Prof Chan said: "Korea has rich experience in the development of traditional oriental medicine. I believe that it is worthy for Hong Kong to make reference to the collaboration between traditional and Western medicine and the relevant legal framework."

During the visit, Prof Chan and a delegation she led visited the Association of Korean Medicine, the National Medical Center of Korea, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong and the National Rehabilitation Center.

She also met Hong Kong people living there to update them on the direction of medical policy in Hong Kong, as well as the planning and construction of the city’s Chinese medicine hospital.