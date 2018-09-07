Tim Lui to lead securities regulator

The Chief Executive today appointed Tim Lui as Chairman of the Securities & Futures Commission for three years from October 20.

Mr Lui is a certified public accountant with decades of strong and extensive professional experience in the financial services sector and possesses a good understanding of both Hong Kong and Mainland markets.

He has broad experience in serving and chairing advisory boards and committees in education, strategic development, tax, levy management and student finance.

Announcing the appointment, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said: “Mr Lui is a highly respected member of the financial services sector with rich experience in the financial market in Hong Kong and elsewhere.

“We are confident that under his leadership, the commission will continue to maintain and promote the fair, transparent and orderly operation and development of our securities and futures markets.”

Mr Chan also thanked outgoing chairman Carlson Tong for his unfailing dedication and valuable contribution over the past six years.