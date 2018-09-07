No secret passages in XRL station

The are no secret passages in the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link West Kowloon Station, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to the media, Mr Cheung said a large-scale railway project requires back of house areas for maintenance.

He said the Transport & Housing Bureau has disclosed details about such areas.

There is no question of covering up the matter, Mr Cheung added.

He also said Mainland authority personnel will not appear in areas outside the Mainland Port Area.

Regarding recent child abuse cases, Mr Cheung said the Government will look into whether there are inadequacies in laws relating to child abuse, adding it will consider increasing the penalty of such offences if necessary.

The Commission on Children is concerned about the cases and will follow up on the matter, he said.