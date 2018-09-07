By-election nominations to open

The nomination period for the Legislative Council Kowloon West geographical constituency by-election will run from October 2 to 15.

The by-election will be held on November 25.

A nominee must be a registered geographical constituency elector aged 21 or above and must have ordinarily resided in Hong Kong for three years immediately before the nomination.

Each nominee needs to be subscribed by not less than 100 registered electors of the Kowloon West geographical constituency and the number of subscribers on a nomination form must not exceed 200.

They must personally hand in the completed nomination form and a $50,000 deposit to the Returning Officer within the nomination period.

Nomination forms can be found here.