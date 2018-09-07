Gov't responds to UK report

Foreign governments should not interfere in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government made the statement today in response to the United Kingdom Foreign & Commonwealth Office’s report on Hong Kong for January to June.

It noted Hong Kong exercises a high degree of autonomy and “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

This demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the “one country, two systems” principle, which has been widely recognised by the international community, the Government added.

The statement said “Hong Kong independence” is a blatant violation of the Basic Law which clearly stipulates the HKSAR is an inalienable part of China.

It is also a direct affront to the national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of China, running counter to the successful implementation of “one country, two systems” and undermining the HKSAR’s constitutional and legal foundations as enshrined in the Basic Law.

The HKSAR Government attaches great importance to freedom of speech, which is also protected by the Basic Law, but both the relevant international human rights convention and court cases clearly point out freedom of speech is not absolute.

On the Legislative Council By-election, the statement made clear the Government respects and safeguards Hong Kong residents’ rights to vote and to stand for election as stipulated under the Basic Law.

At the same time, it has a duty to implement and uphold the Basic Law and to ensure that all elections will be conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and electoral laws.

The statement reiterated upholding the Basic Law is a legislator's basic legal duty. If a person advocates or promotes “Hong Kong independence”, “self-determination” or changing the HKSAR system by referendum which includes the choice of independence, he or she cannot possibly uphold the Basic Law or fulfil his or her duties as a legislator.

He or she also cannot possibly comply with the requirement to make a declaration to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the HKSAR under the Legislative Council Ordinance.

Decisions made by Returning Officers in the 2018 LegCo By-election regarding the validity of a nomination ensure that the by-election is held in strict accordance with the Basic Law and other applicable laws in an open, honest and fair manner.

On the Guangdong-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link's co-location arrangement, the statement said in discussing the clearance options for the Hong Kong Section, the HKSAR and the Mainland have always agreed the arrangement must be consistent with “one country, two systems” and must not contravene the Basic Law.

The statement added the arrangement is a measure to facilitate cross-boundary transport and a livelihood issue by nature, to fully unleash the XRL’s benefits and maximise convenience to passengers.

The Government hopes different sectors can understand the co-location arrangement in an objective, pragmatic and all-round manner.