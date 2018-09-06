Kevin Yeung visits Chai Wan school

Mr Yeung (centre) views artworks by youths at the Jockey Club Shaukiwan Youth S.P.O.T. of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today visited CNEC Lau Wing Sang Secondary School in Chai Wan during a visit to Eastern District.

Mr Yeung toured the school's English cafe, reference library for teachers and school library for students.

He spoke with student leaders and activity ambassadors, and listened to their thoughts on daily school life.

Mr Yeung also visited the Jockey Club Shaukiwan Youth S.P.O.T. of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups.

There, he watched a music performance and enjoyed an artworks presentation by youths.

Mr Yeung encouraged them to continue to explore their potential, equip themselves well and realise their dreams in the future.

Before concluding his visit, he met Eastern District Council members.