Lau Kong-wah visits North District

Mr Lau (third left) meets representatives and footballers of the North District Football Club.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (third left) visits TWGHs Li Ka Shing College in North District.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited a secondary school and met members of a football club in North District today.

Mr Lau met representatives and footballers of the North District Football Club to share views on local football development.

He then visited TWGHs Li Ka Shing College and chatted with its Chinese orchestra members to learn about their training.

The school is committed to promoting arts education by enhancing arts appreciation among students through activities and broadening their learning experience.

He also met North District Councillors.