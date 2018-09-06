CE fosters ties at delta forum

Chief Executive Carrie Lam led a delegation to join the 12th Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Co-operation & Development Forum and Trade Fair in Guangzhou.

Speaking at the forum yesterday, Mrs Lam said there are many Belt & Road strategic links in the Pan-Pearl River Delta region.

She encouraged enterprises there to tap into Hong Kong’s financial and professional services, and infrastructural and logistics support to participate in the Belt & Road Initiative's development.

At a dialogue session, Mrs Lam exchanged views with government leaders on co-operation and development in the region, opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as well as opening up and innovation.

Mrs Lam said the present term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has introduced new policy measures, put in timely investments and promoted economic development, adding she looks forward to identifying more collaboration opportunities with Pan-Pearl River Delta provinces and regions.

At the Chief Executive Joint Conference, Mrs Lam said she was greatly encouraged to see the Central Government’s staunch support in developing the bay area into an international technology and innovation centre.

She hoped Hong Kong’s strengths in technological research could contribute to the country’s technological development and welcomed technological research institutes in the region to establish a presence in the city.

Separately, Mrs Lam gave a keynote speech at the luncheon of the fifth Hong Kong Legal Services Forum in Guangzhou.

Noting Hong Kong laws are well established and legal professionals in the city are equipped with extensive experience and international perspective, Mrs Lam hoped Hong Kong can leverage these advantages to support and promote the development of the bay area.

She also held meetings with Fujian Governor Tang Dengjie and Sichuan Governor Yin Li, to discuss co-operation with the two provinces.