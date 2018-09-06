Legal forum held in Guangzhou

Ms Cheng speaks at the opening of the forum.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (left) attend the Hong Kong Legal Services Forum in Guangzhou.

The fifth Hong Kong Legal Services Forum was held in Guangzhou today.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Guangdong Vice-Governor Li Chunsheng officiated at the forum’s opening.

The forum promotes Hong Kong as a professional legal services platform for deal making and dispute resolving, providing cross-border transactional legal services as well as dispute resolution services for enterprises "going out".

This year’s forum featured issues of interest to enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. A mock arbitration was also staged at the forum.

More than 1,200 people including about 120 Hong Kong legal practitioners and dispute resolution professionals attended the forum.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave a keynote speech at the forum luncheon.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong laws are well established and are familiar to the international business community, adding legal professionals in the city are equipped with extensive experience and international perspective.

She hopes Hong Kong can leverage these advantages to support and promote the development of the bay area.

Mrs Lam also said the rule of law is one of the key factors for Hong Kong's extraordinary achievements since its return to the Motherland.

"The independence of the judiciary is especially important for upholding the rule of law and protecting the freedom and power of members of public and investors. Hong Kong's judicial independence is fully protected by the Basic Law."

According to the Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018 published by the World Economic Forum, Hong Kong's judicial independence ranked first in Asia, which shows the independence of the judiciary in Hong Kong is highly recognised in the international community, Mrs Lam said.

Ms Cheng also said in the Worldwide Governance Indicators project of the World Bank Group, Hong Kong's percentile rank in rule of law has improved from 69.9 in 1996 to 93.3 in 2016, adding these statistics suggest an upward trend in the rule of law in the city.

The Hong Kong Legal Services Forum has been held on a biennial basis in different cities in the Mainland since 2010. The fifth forum was jointly organised by the Department of Justice, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and a number of legal industry organisations.