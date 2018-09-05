40 good citizens awarded

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Kwok Yam-shu (left) presents the Good Citizen Award to Wu Wing-hong.

Forty citizens who helped Police fight crime were commended at the Good Citizen Award Presentation Ceremony today.

With the help of the awardees, Police were able to arrest more than 30 people for offences, including trafficking in dangerous drugs, theft, robbery, arson with intent, indecent assault and outraging public decency.

The youngest awardee was 19-year-old Liu Kin-leung who helped intercept and subdue a man who took upskirt photos of a female.

The oldest person to be awarded was Wu Wing-hong, 67. She helped identify a culprit who stole a passenger’s property on a flight to Hong Kong.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Management) Kwok Yam-shu commended the awardees for taking the initiative to help fight crime.

Each awardee received a certificate and a cheque of $3,000.