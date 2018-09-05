Gov’t to explore reviewing abuse laws

The Government will explore whether there is a need to review child abuse laws.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong made the statement today when asked by the media about recent child abuse cases.

He said: “It’s too early to talk about what the factors are. There seems to be a need to look at, at least to explore, if there is any possibility or need to review the existing legislation, and whether they are adequate in terms of dealing with this kind of, you can say, crimes.

“Although we are not very sure (whether) increasing the sentence will have any additional deterrent effect or not, somehow by looking at what the judges have said and what the community has been responding, there is a need for us to explore if there is a need for such review.”