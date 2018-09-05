Sophia Chan visits Shanghai

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan visits a common room at an oncology ward in Longhua Hospital during a visit to Shanghai.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today met Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Health & Family Planning Wu Jinglei in Shanghai today.

They exchanged views on co-operation in the medical and health field between Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Prof Chan also led a delegation to visit Longhua Hospital, which is affiliated to Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, to learn about the development of Chinese medicine hospitals.

Noting Hong Kong is pushing forward with the development of its first Chinese medicine hospital, she thanked Shanghai for its support.

“With the support of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Health & Family Planning, the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine has recommended two experts in Chinese medicine from Shanghai to take part in the relevant committee for the preparation of the Hong Kong Chinese medicine hospital.”

The experts, in their capacity as mainland consultants, will offer expert advice on the planning, construction and operation of the Chinese medicine hospital.

The delegation will travel to Seoul, South Korea, tomorrow.