FS promotes HK in Israel

Financial Secretary Paul Chan continued his visit to Israel by promoting Hong Kong’s unique strengths and outstanding business environment.

He attended the 6th Annual Summit for Business with China yesterday morning in Tel Aviv.

Giving a keynote speech, Mr Chan highlighted that Hong Kong boasts unique advantages and a strategic position to serve as multiple service platforms for the Belt & Road Initiative and Israeli businesses and entrepreneurs.

He said as one of the world's leading financial centres and China's international financial capital, Hong Kong’s deep liquidity, premier financial infrastructure and comprehensive options for raising capital can meet the financing needs of any mega Belt & Road infrastructure project.

Hong Kong can also serve as a platform for enterprises to find the right partners and base their offshore operations, he added.

Accompanied by other officials and business delegates, Mr Chan then headed to Jerusalem to visit a technology company which specialises in developing artificial vision products to help the visually impaired.

He introduced various measures being put in place by Hong Kong to support applied research and development to the firm’s senior management and encouraged more Israeli innovation and technology companies to start their operations in Hong Kong.

The delegation then attended a luncheon hosted by an Israeli equity crowdfunding platform which invests in startups from around the world, including Hong Kong companies.

Mr Chan and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau also visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, where they laid a wreath to mourn Holocaust victims.

Mr Chan and the delegation wrapped up their day by attending a dinner hosted by the Israeli Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.