New Dengue case reported

One more local Dengue case has been confirmed, the Centre for Health Protection said today, bringing the total number of local cases to 29 this year.

The new case involves a 61-year-old woman with underlying illness. The patient lives in Wong Tai Sin and visited Lion Rock Park at the end of July.

The patient went on day trips to Shenzhen on July 31 and August 2.

She fell ill on August 14 and went to a clinic on August 23.

Her home contact has remained asymptomatic and has been put under medical surveillance.

The centre urged the public to maintain mosquito control.

Aside from the local cases, 65 imported cases have been recorded so far this year.

