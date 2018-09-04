URBTIX operated normally

The URBTIX system operated normally throughout the day, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department said today.

In response to media enquiries on the ticketing sales of an Andy Lau concert, the department said a large number of customers were attempting to log in to the system before the ticket sales started, resulting in heavy web traffic since 8am.

It said some users may not have been able to log in instantly and that the system has been operating normally and selling tickets for the concert continuously since ticket sales started.

About 60,000 tickets went on sale today and were almost sold out by 3pm.

Nearly 60% of the tickets were sold in the first hour and more than 90% were sold before noon.

The department said it has implemented a series of measures to ensure tickets are sold through formal channels in an orderly and fair manner.

URBTIX has also been enhancing system functions to prevent browsing and ticket purchasing activities by automated computer programmes.

The department said it will continue to review the ticketing arrangements through URBTIX.