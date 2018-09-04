HK serves as Belt-Road gateway

Financial Secretary Paul Chan

Promoting cross-border connectivity goes to the heart of the Belt & Road Initiative. A modern-day version of the ancient Silk Road, the initiative provides 21st century solutions aiming at optimising the efficient use of resources, promoting infrastructure development and streamlining flows of capital, talent and creativity, through mutually beneficial collaboration. The ultimate goal is achieving inclusive growth and prosperity, on the foundation of mutual respect and friendship.

Covering more than 60 countries from Asia, Africa to Europe, the Belt & Road offers outsized opportunities. As the pivotal gateway connecting China and the world, and as an international financial, transportation and trade centre, Hong Kong has much to offer for businesses around the world to capitalise on the massive potential of this game-changing initiative.

Key infrastructure

A key aspect of the Belt & Road Initiative is infrastructure development. It is also a timely topic for Israel and Hong Kong. We know that advanced world-class infrastructure is key to expanding capacity for growth in economies, such as ours, where land supply is a limited and precious resource.

In Hong Kong, two major cross-border projects are poised to commence operation in the coming weeks, forging new corridors for business expansion. I am referring to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway.

The express railway will connect Hong Kong to China's nationwide high-speed rail network and significantly reduce travel time between Hong Kong and most dynamic cities in the Mainland, from nearby Shenzhen to further afield Beijing and Shanghai. On the other hand, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, spanning over 45 km, will be the world's longest sea-crossing bridge-tunnel, boosting Hong Kong's connectivity with the fast-developing Pearl River Delta region.

On top of land-based infrastructure, we are expanding the Hong Kong International Airport. This is the world's busiest cargo hub for eight consecutive years and the world’s third-busiest international passenger airport. We are constructing a new runway system which will allow us to handle 100 million passengers and over 9 million tonnes of cargo a year.

All these infrastructures indeed tell you something very special about Hong Kong - that is our determination to connect with the world and always look for opportunities to collaborate with others.

Hong Kong is a staunch supporter of free trade and we thrive on the free flow of information, capital and talent. In fact, for 24 years in a row, we are named the world's freest economy by the US-based Heritage Foundation. International community is familiar with our friendly business environment, our fine tradition of the rule of law, our common law legal system and our highly competitive tax regime. English is also one of the official languages of Hong Kong. All these have enabled us to develop into a leading financial and commercial centre globally. And with all these strengths, Hong Kong is strategically positioned to serve as multiple service platforms for Belt & Road, and for Israeli businesses and entrepreneurs.

Funding platform

First, Hong Kong can be the platform for capital formation and funding. Hong Kong's strengths and expertise in financial services need no introduction. Our deep liquidity, premier financial infrastructure and comprehensive options for raising capital can meet the financing needs of any mega Belt & Road infrastructure project. In terms of IPOs, Hong Kong has been ranked number one globally for five years in the past nine years. Hong Kong is also the global offshore renminbi business hub with the world's largest offshore pool of RMB funds.

In order to enhance our competitiveness, we have recently launched a new listing regime that permits the listing of pre-revenue biotech issuers as well as companies from emerging and innovative sectors with weighted voting right structures.

To allow Hong Kong to play a more active role in promoting infrastructure financing along the Belt & Road, we have established the Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office, or IFFO, under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). To date, IFFO has attracted 90 partners from around the world, including multilateral banks, financiers, pension funds, insurance companies, infrastructure developers and operators, as well as professional services firms, to work together to facilitate collaboration on infrastructure financing and investments.

Separately, the HKMA has signed an agreement with the International Financial Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, committing US$1 billion to fund infrastructure projects. This is a demonstration of our commitment in funding infrastructure projects.

In April last year, our Securities & Futures Commission issued a statement setting out factors relating to the listing of infrastructure project companies on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. This provides a clear pathway for these project companies looking to Hong Kong for equity and debt financing.

With a number of mutual market access arrangements between the Mainland and Hong Kong launched in the past few years, including the Bond Connect, the Stock Connect Schemes and the mutual recognition of funds, Hong Kong has become the prime gateway for overseas investors to enter the Mainland financial markets, and for Mainland investors to allocate their assets overseas. So when you do business with Hong Kong, you do business with China.

Professional services platform

Secondly, Hong Kong can be the platform for high-end professional services. Our world-class professionals in engineering, architecture, surveying, urban planning and consulting have the experience and knowledge to lead different kinds of infrastructure projects along the Belt & Road, in ascertaining project feasibility, in implementing the project and operating the infrastructure.

We know very well that legal, regulatory and policy risks can undermine the feasibility of a project, and that risks in construction and cost-overruns will negatively impact a project's profitability.

Hong Kong's deep pool of multicultural talent in law, accounting and finance can help manage these risks, by conducting legal due diligence, structuring the best deal through a combination of financial engineering as well as insurance and reinsurance and other tools. By finding ways to de-risk these projects, we make them more investment-worthy, more bankable.

What's more, Hong Kong is the perfect hub for Belt & Road legal matters and for resolving business disputes. Under the unique "one country, two systems" arrangement, Hong Kong remains a common law jurisdiction. The international community is familiar with Hong Kong's common law system, underpinned by an independent judiciary as well as a very robust intellectual property protection regime. Arbitration awards made in Hong Kong are enforceable in over 150 jurisdictions including the Mainland of China.

Offshore base

Thirdly, Hong Kong is the platform for you to find the right partners, no matter it is an equity partner, or a partner for the operation and management of infrastructure. As a matter of fact, Hong Kong enterprises are already participating in many of these projects, including airports, ports, power plants as well as metro system.

Finally, Hong Kong can be the platform for enterprises to base their offshore operations. Companies expanding in the economies along the Belt & Road will be exposed to currencies and interest-rate fluctuations. Hong Kong is an ideal choice for setting up a corporate treasury centre, for centralising a corporation's financing and liquidity management in the region. We provide tax concessions for corporate treasury centres, whose qualifying profits will be taxed at only 8.25%. At the same time, we will continue to expand our network of free trade agreements, trade promotion and protection agreements, as well as double taxation agreements, in order to better enable regional headquarters and treasury centres to be set up in Hong Kong to leverage the extraordinary opportunities in the emerging markets along the Belt & Road.

In short, I invite Israeli companies to look into ways how Hong Kong's superb financial and professional services can help them realise bigger projects and bigger businesses in Asia and along the Belt & Road.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan gave these remarks at the 6th Annual Summit for Business with China in Tel Aviv, Israel on September 4.