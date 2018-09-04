Property sales down 21%

The Land Registry recorded 6,688 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in August, down 21% on July but up 9.1% compared to the same period a year ago.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in August was $60.9 billion, down 38.7% on July but 39% more year-on-year.

Of the sale and purchase agreements, 4,822 were for residential units, a 20.8% fall from the previous month but up 20.1% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for residential units was $46.8 billion, down 28.3% from July but a year-on-year rise of 39%.

There were 478,414 land register searches in August.