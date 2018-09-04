Health chief inspects school

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (fourth left) meets district and school representatives during a visit to a primary school in Wong Tai Sin to inspect its anti-mosquito measures.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited a primary school in Wong Tai Sin to inspect measures taken by the school to guard against Dengue fever.

She was pleased to learn the school is well-prepared for the new term, and that staff regularly inspect the campus and clear stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding.

Prof Chan said the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department’s Pest Control Teams and the school management inspected the School Village in Tsz Wan Shan and conducted a joint anti-mosquito operation on September 1.

“The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has completed its inspection work at schools in areas within a 500-m radius of the residences and activities of patients of confirmed local Dengue fever cases in Wong Tai Sin District as well as all schools on Cheung Chau. Schools were reminded on the spot to undertake anti-mosquito work.”

As of September 3, 28 local Dengue fever cases have been recorded in Hong Kong this year.

From August 15 to September 2, the department carried out fogging operations at 2,305 locations and cleared 23,243 existing and potential mosquito breeding places.

The Government will continue its all-out intensive anti-mosquito operation to clamp down on the Dengue fever outbreak.

Parents are advised to adopt mosquito prevention and control measures at home and to co-operate with schools.