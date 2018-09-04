FS fosters ties in Israel

Mr Chan meets Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority and Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Economy & Industry Ami Appelbaum.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (second right) tours the innovation centre of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange during a visit to Israel.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan began his first official visit to Israel with a stop in Tel Aviv, to forge closer economic and innovation and technology co-operation between Israel and Hong Kong.

Joined by Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Mr Chan met Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority and Chief Scientist of the Ministry of Economy & Industry Ami Appelbaum yesterday, for an update on Israel’s latest I&T developments.

Mr Chan said Israel is a leading global hub for cutting-edge and innovative technologies and that Hong Kong can draw valuable lessons from the country’s successful track record in areas such as fintech, biotech and biomedicine.

Addressing a business luncheon co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Mr Chan said Hong Kong is actively embracing I&T as the new impetus for economic growth.

He added there is a lot of potential for Israeli tech entrepreneurs and talent to partner with the city in developing high-tech solutions.

“As one of the world’s leading financial centres and China’s international financial capital, Hong Kong is the ideal platform for fundraising. In terms of IPOs, initial public offerings, Hong Kong has been ranked number one globally for five years in the past nine years.

“Our deep liquidity, premier financial infrastructure and comprehensive options for raising capital can certainly meet the varying needs of different type of businesses, tech companies included of course, whatever their size and whatever their stage of development.”

In the afternoon, Mr Chan met Head of Technion Technology Transfer office of AMIT Benjamin Soffer.

The office mainly supports and promotes the commercialisation of biomedical innovation of Technion - Israel Institute of Technology.

He met representatives of a few Israeli I&T companies before touring the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s innovation centre, and was pleased the centre has already expanded its business in Hong Kong.

He also toured The Floor, a fintech hub, to gain first-hand information on the country’s latest developments in fintech and cybersecurity.