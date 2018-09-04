Independence advocacy condemned

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today condemned university student leaders who advocated Hong Kong independence and self-determination.

Speaking to the media before attending an Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said she found such actions to be deeply regrettable.

She criticised the student leaders for promoting independence at university inauguration ceremonies and said such discourse violates “one country, two systems” and the Basic Law.

Mrs Lam said it creates a negative impression of local universities and is unfair to other students.

She also said independence advocacy has created disagreements between students and university vice-chancellors, adding universities and students should speak out when inappropriate or illegal acts occur on campuses.