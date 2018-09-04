Co-location ordinance commences

The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Ordinance came into operation today.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and Deputy Secretary-General of the Guangdong Provincial Government Lin Ji jointly hosted a ceremony to mark the commissioning of the Mainland Port Area at West Kowloon Station.

It signified that Hong Kong and the Mainland will co-operate to jointly implement the co-location arrangement to maximise convenience for future high-speed rail passengers.

Starting from today, Mainland authority personnel stationed at the Mainland Port Area will make final preparations for the implementation of the co-location arrangement.

For the purposes of the application of laws and the delineation of jurisdiction in the Mainland Port Area, the Mainland exercises jurisdiction over non-reserved matters defined in the ordinance.

Such jurisdiction will be exercised in accordance with the Co-operation Arrangement between the Mainland & the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the Establishment of the Port at the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link for Implementing Co-location Arrangement and the relevant laws of the Mainland.

The Hong Kong Section of the XRL will commence operation on September 23.