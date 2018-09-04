CE meets Mainland officials

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Hubei Governor Wang Xiaodong and Chongqing Mayor Tang Liangzhi at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Wang for visiting Hong Kong again to attend an event promoting Hubei-Hong Kong economic and trade co-operation today, following his first visit to Hong Kong and their meeting last year.

She said that with the commissioning of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in about three weeks, Hong Kong people will be able to reach 44 destinations in the Mainland, including Wuhan, on direct trains.

The journey between Hong Kong and Wuhan will only take about four hours, enhancing ties between the two places and bringing greater convenience to those who do business and study there, and even retirees.

She added Hong Kong is committed to advancing innovation and technology development and that with Wuhan's I&T talents, the two places can strengthen co-operation and exchanges in that area.

At her meeting with Mr Tang, Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Tang and his delegation for visiting Hong Kong for the first time since he became Chongqing Mayor, to attend the Chongqing Hong Kong Symposium.

She said she was pleased to note that some memorandums of understanding and project agreements were signed between Hong Kong and Chongqing during Mr Tang's stay to further enhance co-operation between the two places.

Mrs Lam said that the National 13th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong to consolidate and enhance its status as an international financial, transportation and trade centre, develop the innovation and technology industry and establish itself as a centre for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region.

She invited enterprises from Chongqing to leverage Hong Kong's core advantages in fields including finance, commerce and trade, logistics, management, and legal and professional services, to jointly explore the international market.

She added Hong Kong has devoted more resources to scientific research and expressed hope that Hong Kong and Chongqing will further explore co-operation in I&T.

At both meetings, Mrs Lam said she hoped Hubei and Chongqing will support Central ministries in implementing measures to facilitate Hong Kong residents to live, work and study on the Mainland.