HK athletes return home

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah speaks at the welcome home ceremony for the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the 18th Asian Games.

The Government hosted a welcome home ceremony at Hong Kong International Airport today to greet the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the 18th Asian Games upon their triumphant return.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Timothy Fok, Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Cherry Tse, Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li and Chef de Mission of the Delegation Herman Hu attended the ceremony.

Mr Lau praised the Hong Kong athletes for their exceptional achievements at the games, adding Hong Kong citizens were impressed by and proud of them, as they demonstrated strong determination and great perseverance in striving for the best.

He said the Government has been boosting the development of sports and supporting athletes at full steam.

“In the coming years, we will allocate $60 billion towards sport projects, including the construction of the Kai Tak Sports Park as well as 26 sports and recreation facilities in the community.

“The Government will also continue to devote resources in support of elite athletes and national sports associations in organising more high-level and large-scale sports events in Hong Kong," Mr Lau said.

The 18th Asian Games was held between August 18 and September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. Hong Kong sent a record-breaking delegation of about 580 athletes to the games, who took part in 36 events.

The delegation won a total of 46 medals, comprising eight gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze.