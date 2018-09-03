HK, Chongqing sign promotion deal

Invest Hong Kong and the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce today signed an agreement to boost investment promotion co-operation between the two places.

The agreement was signed by InvestHK Acting Director-General of Investment Promotion Vincent Tang and the commission’s Deputy Director Song Gang at the Chongqing Hong Kong Symposium.



It provides a framework to enhance co-operation between the two places in investment promotion and business opportunities, especially in the areas of financial services, exhibition, trading, commerce and retail, and logistics, arising from the Belt & Road Initiative.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau hailed the agreement as an important milestone for Hong Kong and Chongqing.

The commission said it will open its China (Chongqing) Pilot Free Trade Zone Hong Kong representative office, leveraging the city's international status to assist Chongqing companies to "go global" and attract overseas companies to Chongqing.

The office will extend its overseas connections and strengthen its economic and trade co-operation with Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau.

It will also use Hong Kong as the international platform to explore business opportunities overseas and assist Chongqing companies to engage in fundraising activities through listing and issuing bonds.