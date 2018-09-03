CS to launch Tsinghua programme

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has left for Beijing to officiate at the Tsinghua University, Executive Master of Public Administration Programme for the Project of Hong Kong Public Administrative Talents inauguration ceremony.

Speaking to reporters at the airport today, Mr Cheung noted that this is the first programme of its kind to be offered by a Mainland higher education institution and is aimed at Hong Kong public administrative talent.

Students will attend lessons at the university’s campus in Shenzhen every weekend, in addition to studying at its Beijing campus for three weeks and joining an exchange tour to Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

Mr Cheung added that Tsinghua University has been organising national studies courses for Hong Kong's senior civil servants since 1993, with some 2,900 people having joined the programme so far.

Responding to media enquiries on some students raising the issue of Hong Kong independence at university opening ceremonies, Mr Cheung said there is no room for pushing forward independence in the city.

The Government has stated clearly that Hong Kong has a constitutional responsibility to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security and interests, he added.