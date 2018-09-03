Kevin Yeung visits school

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited a Sheung Wan primary school as classes resumed across the city today.

He greeted King’s College Old Boys’ Association Primary School No. 2 students during the opening ceremony of their new school year.

Mr Yeung wished them a happy and fruitful school year, and reminded them to take anti-mosquito measures to prevent Dengue fever.

The education chief also took part in activities that helped the students get to know each other and enjoy learning.

He also learned more about the school’s work on student guidance and discipline, and how additional resources from the Government were allocated for the new school year.