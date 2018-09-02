CE congratulates HK athletes

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today congratulated Hong Kong athletes for their outstanding achievements in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia and lauded the team’s perseverance and distinguished performance.

Mrs Lam said this was the largest delegation from the city to participate in the Asian Games and the athletes won a total of 46 medals, including eight gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze medals at the event.

She added the team won more gold medals than the last Asian Games in Incheon and that this was the record number of medals won by Hong Kong at the games.

“Apart from continuing to perform well in traditional sports which Hong Kong excels, the Hong Kong athletes won gold medals for the first time in equestrian and rugby in the Asian Games.

“They scored Hong Kong's best results in the Asian Games and broke the Hong Kong records in many events. The achievement in bridge, a new event for this year, is remarkable and a gold medal was won in the e-sports demonstration. All of these have been most encouraging.”

Mrs Lam said she looks forward to personally congratulating the athletes, who have endured arduous training over the years and fought hard in the competitions, at a reception on September 17.

“With or without medal, the grace shown by all our athletes in the games made me and, I believe, all Hong Kong people extremely proud.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue to support Hong Kong athletes and the development of sports in Hong Kong.”

In last year’s Policy Address, Mrs Lam announced the Government will take forward the Kai Tak Sports Park Project, encourage public sector schools to open up their facilities to promote a sporting culture, and provide funding for the development of sports for disabled athletes.

She added: “We announced recently the allocation of $6 billion to the Elite Athletes Development Fund to provide stronger support for elite athletes.

"The HKSAR Government will continue to listen to views of athletes, coaches and people in the sports sector and respond proactively, with a view to providing the strongest backing to athletes in their endeavours to bring honour home."