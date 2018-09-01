Mosquito control stepped up

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department is stepping up its mosquito control work on a city-wide scale, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme, Prof Chan said anti-mosquito work is still being carried out despite the challenge posed by heavy rain.

“Heavy rain always poses challenges to mosquito control work. But the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department is actually stepping up all the mosquito control work, not only in Wong Tai Sin and Cheung Chau but also, it is a territory-wide operation.

“I have previously announced that we have provided additional resources, $4 million, for the 18 districts in terms of strengthening its mosquito control work and mainly for buying more machines for the fogging of mosquitoes, to strengthen their manpower, as well as doing more public education.”

She pointed out there were less confirmed local Dengue cases in the past week but did not rule out possible future cases, adding the Centre for Health Protection has been monitoring the situation.