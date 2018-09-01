Landfill leakage rectified

The suspected leakage of leachate from the West New Territories Landfill was caused by a contractor's improper handling of the valve for a rainwater collection facility, which caused leakage of rainwater contaminated with pollutants into an adjacent river.

In a statement today, the Environmental Protection Department said it received complaints this month that Tai Shui Hang River was being polluted and it was suspected that there was illegal discharge into the river.

After an investigation, it was found that wastewater was leaking from the landfill.

The department gave the contractor a stern warning and ordered it to conduct an investigation on the incident immediately in order to fix the problem.

The contractor rectified the problem on the same day and deactivated the valve of the rainwater retention pond. Thorough inspections of similar facilities have also been conducted to ensure the incident will not happen again, the department said.

Responding to reports that leakage of leachate still continued after the rectification, the department said the suspected leachate is actually polluted rainwater which is now deposited at the bottom of the retention pond.

The department explained the polluted water in the retention pond is a darker colour, which is normal, and it will continue to be pumped away.

As the valve of the rainwater collection facility has been deactivated, the wastewater at the bottom of the retention pond will not leak or be directly discharged through the valve.

The department will instigate prosecution against the contractor concerned if there is sufficient evidence, it added.