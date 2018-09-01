CE meets Austrian Federal Chancellor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at Government House today.

Mrs Lam introduced Mr Kurz to Hong Kong’s latest developments, including the successful implementation of “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong”, and the city’s high degree of autonomy.

Mrs Lam said since she took office last year, she has been committed to implementing a new style of proactive governance and advancing the development of innovation and technology.

She said Hong Kong and Austria have established a solid foundation since 2016 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in technology start-up ecosystems.

With Hong Kong’s active participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the establishment of an I&T hub within it, Mrs Lam invited Austria’s higher education institutions and scientific research centres to set up a presence in Hong Kong for joint development.