No compromise on rail safety

The Government will not rule out breaking open concrete at the Hung Hom Station platform of the Shatin to Central Link project to conduct safety checks.

Briefing lawmakers on the steel works issues at the station, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said the Government will not compromise on public railway safety.

The Highways Department recently found out the concrete on parts of the platform slab had crumbled, even exposing steel bars in some cases.

Mr Chan said the Government has asked the Mass Transit Railway Corporation to fully review and verify all records, adding it can only consider how a loading test should be carried out after the records are thoroughly reviewed.

He said the Government will consider the credibility of the data submitted by the corporation before deciding its next course of action, and it will not rule out demolishing the concrete connecting the platform slab and the diaphragm wall.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Chan said the Government will also look into ways to enhance the management and supervision of railway projects.

“We are of the view that there (is) very likely deception and hiding of facts in the process. This is something not within the system, because all management systems are basically based on trust and of course there are checks and balances. But somehow the system doesn't work this time and we will look into that, as to how the MTR Corporation as well as the Government team should improve in future.”