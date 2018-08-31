HK cyclists win more gold

Cycling duo Leung Chun-wing (left) and Cheung King-lok win a gold medal in the Men’s Track Madison event. (Courtesy of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China)

Cyclist Lee Wai-sze wins a gold medal in the Women’s Sprint event at the Asian Games. (Courtesy of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China)

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah has congratulated Hong Kong cycling athletes Lee Wai-sze, and the duo of Cheung King-lok and Leung Chun-wing for winning two gold medals today at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

Lee won the Women's Sprint event while the pair beat out the competition in the Men's Track Madison event.

Mr Lau said: "After defending her title in the Keirin event, Lee Wai-sze won a gold medal in the sprint event with her unstoppable determination and outstanding strength. Her excellent results have encouraged fellow Hong Kong athletes and we are proud of her achievements.

"Cheung King-lok and Leung Chun-wing have demonstrated excellent team spirit and adopted the right strategy to win a gold medal over strong fellow Asian contestants. They deserve our congratulations."

The Hong Kong team has so far won six gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals at the Asian Games.

Click here for details.