Exchange Fund assets rise

The Exchange Fund’s total assets rose to $4.14 trillion at the end of July, $43.6 billion higher than the previous month, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Foreign currency assets increased by $15.4 billion and Hong Kong dollar assets rose by $28.2 billion.

The Monetary Base was $1.64 trillion, down by 0.4% on the previous month due to the decrease in the outstanding amount of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The amount of Backing Assets fell 0.3% to $1.80 trillion due to the redemption of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The backing ratio increased from 109.1% to 109.18%.