Mortgage loans up 9%

Mortgage loans approved in July increased 9% compared with the previous month to $44.3 billion, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Mortgage loans financing primary market transactions rose 41.8% to $8 billion while those financing secondary market transactions decreased 1.1% to $23.8 billion.

Those for refinancing increased 14.6% to $12.5 billion.

Mortgage loans drawn down during the month dropped 10.6% to $30.1 billion.

The number of mortgage applications in July fell 2.5% month-on-month to 14,217.

The outstanding value of mortgage loans increased 0.7% month-on-month to $1.27 trillion.