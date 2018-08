The Government recorded an $18 billion deficit in July, the Financial Services & the Treasury Bureau announced today.

Expenditure was $40.5 billion with revenue at $22.5 billion for the month.

Government expenditure for the four months ending July 31 amounted to $168.7 billion, with a revenue of $126.3 billion, bringing the cumulative year-to-date deficit to $42.4 billion.

Fiscal reserves stood at $1.06 trillion as of July 31.