2.7k arrested for smuggling

Illicit cigarettes were among the items seized by customs during the summer holiday operation.

The Customs & Excise Department arrested 2,786 people at boundary checkpoints during the summer holidays.

Officers seized $17.5 million in contraband at multiple control points in a three-month operation that began on June 1.

The haul included 24 kg of drugs seized mainly from inbound air passengers, and endangered species, including American ginseng, dried seahorse, rhino horn, agarwood and controlled frog species.

About 910,000 illicit cigarettes and 126 litres of dutiable liquor were also confiscated.

The department said Hong Kong has a zero-tolerance approach towards cross-boundary smuggling and customs officers will remain vigilant in combating such activities.

It also anticipates that criminals may make use of cross-boundary students for smuggling when the school year starts, and urged parents and guardians not to involve children in these activities.