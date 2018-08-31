Polishing talent with higher training

Acting Chief Immigration Assistant Vincent Ko said he was happy to receive the Professional Certificate in Frontline Management in Immigration Services & Control.

Immigration Assistant Kelly Leung received the Professional Diploma in Immigration Services & Control and was impressed by the tactical training aspect.

Immigration Service Institute of Training & Development Commandant Eric Cheung said the department plans to seek Qualifications Framework accreditation for its other training programmes.

They also learn about court procedures and serving as prosecution witnesses in a mock courtroom.

Immigration Assistants boost their inquiry skills at the Immigration Service Institute of Training & Development’s mock

Immigration Assistants receive tactical training under one of the Immigration Department’s Qualifications Framework accredited training programmes.

The Immigration Service Institute of Training & Development’s mock courtroom, e-Channel crossings and interview room prepare aspiring immigration officers for the job.

To further enhance their training, the institute and the Open University’s Li Ka Shing Institute of Professional Training & Continuing Education began preparation work for three professional training programmes for Immigration Assistant grade officers last year.

The three programmes have been successfully accredited under the Qualifications Framework by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic & Vocational Qualifications.

One of the programmes is the Professional Diploma in Immigration Services & Control for Immigration Assistants which offers enforcement and tactical training.

Upon completion of the programme, Immigration Assistants, like Kelly Leung, are awarded a professional diploma.

Ms Leung, who completed the 14-week programme in July, said she was impressed by its rich content.

“Tactical training impressed me the most. We got to learn resistance control tactics, such as the use of appropriate force,” she said.

“When we are on duty, sometimes we may encounter resistance and in such cases, we have to respond swiftly and effectively, protecting ourselves while avoiding unnecessary harm to the people resisting law enforcement.”

New direction

Acting Chief Immigration Assistant Vincent Ko joined the Immigration Department more than 20 years ago.

“In June, the department selected me and 26 other colleagues for the accredited training programme for Chief Immigration Assistants.

“Upon completion, I acquired the qualifications meeting the Level 5 accreditation standard which is equivalent to the Bachelor Degree level. I am happy about that.”

He said the programme gave his career a new sense of direction.

“As I work at the airport and deal with people, I found the course on emotional management skills to be very useful.

“Also, the course taught us team building skills. Because of this, I understand the strengths and weaknesses of my team members. This helps me allocate manpower appropriately.”

Mr Ko added he wants to continue studying disciplined service management so he can apply for a promotion to Officer grade to contribute more to the department and Hong Kong.

Diverse development

More than 150 people have graduated from the Qualifications Framework accredited programmes so far.

Immigration Service Institute of Training & Development Commandant Eric Cheung said the department plans to seek accreditation for its other training programmes.

“In the Policy Address last year, the Chief Executive stated the need to further strengthen and drive the development of the Qualifications Framework, enhance recognition of qualifications for different industries and provide youngsters with quality-assured pathways for further studies and career development.

“In view of such, the Immigration Department has been committing to provide flexible and diverse learning pathways to members of the Immigration Service to further enhance their quality, to promote continuous learning culture and their personal development.”

The department can recruit 300 Immigration Officers and 400 Immigration Assistants for the current financial year, as it prepares for the implementation of the city-wide identity card replacement exercise and the commissioning of three new control points.

It will deploy more than 1,000 staff to perform immigration control duties at the new control points at the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link Hong Kong Section, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and the Liantang / Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point.