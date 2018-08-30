Lau Kong-wah visits Harbin

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today attended the China-Japan-South Korea Cultural Ministers' Meeting in Harbin as a member of the Chinese delegation.

During a speech, he introduced the latest and major cultural developments in Hong Kong, noting the biennial Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum will be held in the city next year.

He thanked China, Japan and South Korea for their past support and participation, and invited cultural ministers and delegates of the three places to attend.

Mr Lau said the Home Affairs Bureau has signed 26 agreements on cultural co-operation with the Ministry of Culture & Tourism as well as provincial and municipal governments and departments.

Last year, the In Touch with Palace Museum campaign was held in Hong Kong, while a thematic exhibition on Dunhuang culture is being held this year.

The Genesis & Spirit series will also launch this year and a Hong Kong Week will be held in Shanghai, he added.

After attending a joint concert presented by the three places tonight, Mr Lau will join a research and study programme on culture and tourism tomorrow, before returning to Hong Kong.