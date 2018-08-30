Co-location law to commence

The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Ordinance will come into operation on September 4 to dovetail with the preparatory work for the implementation of the co-location arrangement at the XRL West Kowloon Station.

The ordinance's commencement notice will be gazetted tomorrow.

The Transport & Housing Bureau said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government understands that Mainland personnel need to conduct final preparatory work at the station’s Mainland Port Area before the Hong Kong Section is commissioned, such as ensuring all requisite materials have been delivered to the area and familiarising themselves with the operational procedures.

Upon detailed discussion with the Mainland, the Secretary for Transport & Housing decided to set September 4 as the commencement date.

With effect from that day, for the purposes of the application of laws and the delineation of jurisdiction in the Mainland Port Area, the Mainland will exercise jurisdiction over the non-reserved matters as defined in the ordinance in accordance with the Co-operation Arrangement between the Mainland & the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the Establishment of the Port at the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link for Implementing Co-location Arrangement and Mainland laws.

Mainland personnel stationed at the area will make final preparations for the implementation of the co-location arrangement. They shall not enforce the law in any area outside the Mainland Port Area.

From the same day, the Hong Kong Port Area within the station will also be declared as a cross-boundary restricted area by the MTR Corporation by notice published in the Gazette. The notice will also be gazetted tomorrow.

With the implementation of the ordinance and the cross-boundary restricted area arrangement, people who enter or leave the two port areas shall produce the cross-boundary restricted area permits issued by the MTRC, and shall undergo clearance procedures of both sides.

This arrangement will assist the clearance departments of both sides to better familiarise themselves with the actual operation of the West Kowloon Station Port in preparation for the formal commencement of operation of the XRL Hong Kong Section on September 23, and to conduct clearance procedures for passengers in a smooth manner, the bureau said.

Click here for the co-location arrangement booklet.