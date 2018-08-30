Officials inspect anti-mosquito works

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited Cheung Chau to inspect the Government’s anti-mosquito work on the island.

Mr Cheung said the Government is very concerned about the 27 confirmed local Dengue fever cases recorded so far this year. Nine of the confirmed cases lived in or visited Cheung Chau during the incubation period.

He said the Food & Health Bureau, the Department of Health, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department, the Home Affairs Department, the Civil Aid Service, the Islands District Council and the Cheung Chau Rural Committee joined forces again in today’s joint operation.

They helped raise Cheung Chau residents’ anti-mosquito awareness and urged them to carry out mosquito control measures at their homes and surrounding areas.

Prof Chan said the Government has allocated an extra $4 million to the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department to facilitate the additional anti-mosquito work of its All-out Anti-mosquito Operation being held in all districts.

The funding will strengthen co-operation with environmental hygiene committees of the District Councils to immediately eradicate mosquito breeding black spots.

It will also be used to purchase ultra-low volume foggers, engage additional Pest Control Teams and enhance publicity and educational work on mosquito prevention and control.

To accelerate the announcement of the ovitrap index for the Aedes albopictus mosquito, Prof Chan said the department will adopt a new arrangement in the release of the index from September to boost residents’ awareness in taking mosquito preventive measures.

Mr Cheung and Prof Chan also visited the Cheung Chau Government Secondary School and a household where proactive anti-mosquito measures have been taken.

They stressed that co-operation and participation of the community and residents, along with the efforts of government departments, are crucial for effective mosquito control in the city.