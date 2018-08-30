Smoking ban to be extended

The smoking ban will be extended to cover three additional bus interchanges tomorrow.

They are the Aberdeen Tunnel Bus Interchange, the Lantau Toll Plaza Bus Interchange and the Tuen Mun Road Bus Interchange.

The new ban will come into effect following the commencement of the Smoking (Public Health) Ordinance (Amendment of Schedule 2) Order 2018.

It covers all 11 bus interchanges which lead to expressways or tunnels throughout the city.

No-smoking signs have been put up at the new no-smoking areas. Demarcation lines also clearly indicate the boundaries of such areas.

Anyone who smokes or carries a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe in a designated no-smoking area or on public transport faces a fixed penalty of $1,500. Tobacco Control Inspectors will prosecute offenders without prior warning.

Call 1833 183 for counselling services on smoking cessation.

