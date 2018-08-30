I&T fund partners chosen

Radiant Tech Ventures Fund LP has been selected as a Co-investment Partner of the Innovation & Technology Venture Fund, the Innovation & Technology Commission announced today.

Including the five partners announced earlier, there will be a total of six venture capital funds participating in the scheme.

The Government invited the venture capital industry to join the scheme, and received applications from 14 venture capital funds.

With funding of $2 billion from the Government, the Innovation & Technology Venture Fund was set up to encourage venture capital investment in local innovation and technology start-ups.

The partners are responsible for identifying investment targets, conducting due diligence and making investment proposals to the Government.

The Government will co-invest with the partners at a ratio of about 1:2.

The maximum aggregate government investment with each partner is $400 million, while the investment in each start-up is $50 million.

