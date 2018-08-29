Information against group provided
The Assistant Societies Officer has provided additional information to further support her recommendation to the Secretary for Security to issue an order to ban the operation of the Hong Kong National Party under the Societies Ordinance.
In a statement, the Security Bureau said the Secretary for Security wrote to the legal representatives of the convenor and spokesman of the group today and provided the additional information, so the group can make representations as it thinks fit under the ordinance on or before September 11.