Patrick Nip fosters ties in Qianhai

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (left) meets Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng to discuss co-operation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited Hong Kong enterprises and met local officials during a trip to Qianhai today.

Mr Nip met Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng before visiting the Qianhai Exhibition Hall to learn about the special economic zone’s latest developments.

He was briefed by Director-General of the Pilot Free Trade Zone (Qianhai & Shekou) Administration Tian Fu.

Mr Tian is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

Mr Nip held discussions with Mr Tian and Authority of Qianhai officials about exploring ways to foster co-operation between Hong Kong and Qianhai.

He said: “The Outline of the National 13th Five-Year Plan expresses support for expediting the development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao co-operation platforms such as Qianhai, Nansha and Hengqin.

“I am pleased to learn that Qianhai has introduced a series of measures which facilitate Hong Kong people and enterprises working and doing business there.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue to strengthen ties with Qianhai and assist Hong Kong enterprises and professionals to explore business opportunities in the Mainland market.

“It will also make the best use of the platform of Qianhai to take forward the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."

Mr Nip also visited a joint venture securities company set up by companies from Hong Kong and Qianhai and a joint venture law firm set up by legal professionals from Hong Kong and the Mainland.