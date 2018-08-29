Health chief holds Dengue meeting

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan conducted a co-ordinating meeting on Dengue fever today to hear the latest reports and risk assessment by the Department of Health, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and the Hospital Authority.

This is the second co-ordinating meeting on Dengue fever convened by Prof Chan this week.

It focused on the local case confirmed yesterday and mosquito control work.

She said the Centre for Health Protection is investigating the new case and authorities have immediately stepped up targeted mosquito prevention and control work at relevant districts.

Staff have been deployed to carry out inspections and prevention and control work within a 500-m radius of the residences of the patients and the places visited by them.

Prof Chan said the Government will remain on high alert and will continue to carry out a citywide anti-mosquito campaign.

"During the meeting, we have reviewed various measures and strategies on mosquito prevention and control. I shall personally co-ordinate the territory-wide anti-mosquito campaign and visit various places to inspect anti-mosquito work," she added.